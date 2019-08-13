Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty to Tie The Knot Soon

The Super Bass rapper divulged on her Queen Radio show on Monday that she and Petty are set to be wed in 'about 80 days.'

Minaj, 36, said that she and Petty 'filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again.'

'From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days,' she explained.

Since the rapper is busy with her album, she's pushing 'the big wedding' until 'later' in favor of a smaller ceremony.

'I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.'

The voluptuous lyricist continued: 'I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.'

Back in June, Minaj let fans know that the two had obtained a marriage license.

'We did get our marriage license,' Minaj told Queen Radio at the time.

'I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.'

The lovebirds have been involved since December of last year, as Minaj confirmed in an Instagram post that she captioned: 'He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW.'

And back in December, Petty also revealed a neck tattoo bearing Minaj's birth name, Onika.

To heat things up further, Petty also stars in Minaj's video for her single Megatron.

In the video, Minaj and Petty get up close and personal in a hot tub as she raps, 'I f*** him like I miss him / He just came out of prison.'

The lyric is a likely nod to Petty's status as a registered sex offender in the state of New York as well as the time he spent behind bars for manslaughter.

Some fans have criticized Petty's criminal past, however Minaj doesn't seem to mind.

In response to naysayers on Instagram, she replied: 'He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.'