Nicki Minaj Believes Her Break From The Music Industry's Helped Her Mental Health

The 38-year-old rap star hasn't released an album since 'Queen' in 2018 and Nicki admits she's now in a much better frame of mind after giving birth to her son in September.



During a Twitter Q&A, Nicki was asked if she's benefited from the hiatus and she replied: "Great question. Yes. It was soooo needed for me. I appreciate u guys so much for waiting. But yea, very much needed that zen for important bonding time w|my son, getting back fluid w|writing & smthn else I don’t want to discuss yet. If u know u know. [praying emoji] (sic)"



Nicki recently confessed that losing her father has been “the most devastating loss” she’s faced in her life.



Robert Maraj died in February after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident, and earlier this month, Nicki broke her silence on the tragedy.



The 'Super Bass' hitmaker still isn’t ready to talk about the incident in detail, but she offered fans an update on her mental health in a post on her website.



The rap star - who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, but subsequently moved to New York City - wrote: "Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life. I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed. (sic)"