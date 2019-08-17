Nicki Minaj Changes her Name on Twitter to 'Mrs. Petty'

Nicki Minaj has changed her surname on Twitter to "Petty".



The 36-year-old rapper announced this week she plans to marry her fiancé Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty within the next 80 days, but it seems she's already taken their romance to the next level on social media, as she's taken on her beau's last name on her Twitter account.



On Friday (16.08.19) Nicki changed her display name on Twitter from "Ms. Minaj" to "Mrs. Petty", to reflect the last name of the 41-year-old music executive.



The change comes just days after she revealed she and Kenneth have obtained a marriage license, and had "about 80 days" left to tie the knot.



She said: "We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again. From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days."









Nicki admitted the pair will have a smaller ceremony within the next 80 days, and then have a "big wedding later".



She added: "I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don't want to do the big wedding now. We'll do the big wedding later.



"I'll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.



"I'm very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy."



Meanwhile, the 'Anaconda' hitmaker previously slammed people who said she was "lowering standards" by dating Kenneth.



She said: "When a person is with a n**** that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket ... how do you not understand that?



"How do you not understand happiness versus clout? How f***ing dare you talk about lowering standards."