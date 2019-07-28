Nicki Minaj defends Boyfriend Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty

The rap star, who has been widely criticized for dating convicted felon Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty, bashed critics, saying they don't have any right to doubt her life choices.





'When a person is with a n**** that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket?' the Anaconda hitmaker emphatically proclaimed during her Queen Radio show.

'How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness versus clout? How f***ing dare you talk about lowering standards,' the 36-year-old star added.

Minaj went to insist that she has her relationship priorities are in the right order and that she's happy Petty is not famous in his own right.

'It’s the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex.'

Petty's disturbing criminal history includes the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1994 when he was 16.

He went to prison for almost four years for the crime and was registered as a level two sex offender in New York, which indicates he's at a moderate risk of committing the crime again.

Petty, who grew up in Queens, New York like Minaj, has been arrested several other times over the years. In one of the cases he served seven years in prison for manslaughter for his involvement in the deadly shooting of a man.

The couple have a long history together, having first dated when she was only 16 and he was 21.

New York's age of consent is 17.

Possible playing a game of fact or fiction with her art, MInaj appears to say she's engaged to Petty on her verse on the new Chance The Rapper song, Zanies And Fools, that was released on Friday.

The musician and actress (born Onika Maraj) also indicated she was pregnant on the track.

'He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy,' she raps.

