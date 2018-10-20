Is Nicki Minaj Going to Perform at MTV Europe Music Awards?

(Nicki Minaj Instagram)

Nicki Minaj is to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November.

The 35-year-old rap star - who released her long-awaited fourth album 'Queen' earlier this year - is set to take to the stage at the annual awards bash, which is being held in Bilbao, Spain, this year.

Other big-name stars scheduled to perform at the awards show include Halsey and Spanish singer Rosalia, while Janet Jackson - who was recently announced as the recipient of the Global Icon Award - will be performing a medley of her greatest hits.

Nicki previously hosted the event when it was staged in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2014 and the chart-topping rapper's performance is sure to be one of the highlights of the awards show on November 4.

Actors Michael Pena and Diego Luna have been revealed as two of the awards presenters, with Hailee Steinfeld serving as the host of the ceremony.

Camila Cabello leads the nominations with six, while Ariana Grande and Post Malone are tied with five nominations each.

Drake, Shawn Mendes and Dua Lipa are among the other well-known artists who have been nominated.

Meanwhile, Nicki recently claimed that her critics are waiting to see her "fall".

The outspoken star - who was involved in an altercation with rap rival Cardi B during New York Fashion Week - claimed that some people hope she is soon usurped as the most popular female rapper in the music industry.

Nicki explained: "I've been at the top of this totem pole for a very long time. Sometimes people just want to see someone who's been at the top fall, just to see if it can happen."