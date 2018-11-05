Is Nicki Minaj Struggling With Ticket Sales?

Nicki wowed crowds during her opening number at the MTV European Music Awards (Source: Tinseltown - Shutterstock)

Nicki Minaj is reportedly struggling to sell tickets for her 22-date tour which starts in three months time.

The rapper, 35, is apparently yet to sell out a single date for the tour which was announced in June and will see her co-headline with Future, reports the Sun.

Nicki wowed crowds during her opening number at the MTV European Music Awards and allegedly hopes that her performance was enough to draw in sales.

An insider told the website: 'Nicki is a big name in the industry but she is becoming known more for the drama around what she says and does rather than her music.

'Her feud with Cardi B has turned a lot of people off her and even getting Future involved in the tour hasn't shifted tickets.

'Thousands and thousands of tickets for her show remain unsold and it's just not good at all, especially as she already had to postpone her US dates earlier this year because her album wasn't ready.'

Nicki's upcoming shows mark the first time she will be touring in the UK for four years and comes off the back of her lastest hit, Queen.

During the EMAs Nicki performed a duet with Little Mix, singing their latest hit Women Like Me which is currently at number two in the charts and is her highest UK entry in four years.

Later in the show she took tot the stage once more, this time alongside Jason Derulo and David Guetta to perform their song Goodbye.

The Super Bass hitmaker was joined by a troop of backing dancers as she put on a racy performance of Good Form at the start of the event held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao.

Moments later she was joined by girl band of the moment Little Mix to perform a fierce duet of their new track Women Like Me.

The X Factor winners wowed in androgynous chic, donning a selection of white shirts, ties and pinstripe get-ups as they gave it all alongside Nicki on the stage.

The girls certainly set the standard for the rest of the night, as they joined together to perform a high energy routine while belting out their catchy number.