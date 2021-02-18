Nicki Minaj's Father's Killer Gets Arrested

Police in Nassau County, N.Y., announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect in the hit-and-run killing of rapper Nicki Minaj's father.

The Nassau County Police Department said Charles Polevich, 70, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence following the death of Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, in Mineola, N.Y., on Friday.

Polevich's attorney, Michael Scotto, told CNN that his client pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a $250,000 bond.

Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said authorities arrested Polevich after he turned himself in. The charges stemmed from his alleged attempts to hide or disguise his 1992 white Volvo station wagon from police.

"We kind of tracked it right to his house," Fitzpatrick said, according to NBC News. Maraj, 64, was struck by a car while walking on a road Friday evening.

He was then taken to a hospital in critical condition where he died Saturday of his injuries.