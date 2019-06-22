Nicki Minaj's New Single 'Megatron' Tops US iTunes Chart

Nicki Minaj is back with new music.

The 36-year-old rapper released a single and music video Friday for "Megatron," her first new song since the release of her album Queen.



The "Megatron" video is directed by Mike Ho. The video shows Minaj dancing, drinking and enjoying company in a tropical setting.

Minaj had teased the single in a tweet Thursday evening.

"#Megatron," she wrote.

"Megatron" reached No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart following its release. Minaj celebrated the achievement in an Instagram post Friday.

"#Megatron -- first solo song by a female rapper to go #1 on US iTunes since Chun-Li," she wrote, referencing her single "Chun-Li." "Thank you!! #1 overall, #1 HipHop, #1 Video."

Minaj released Queen, her fourth studio album, in August. The album includes the singles "Chun-Li," "Bed," "Barbie Dreams" and "Good Form."



