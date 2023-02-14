  1. Home
Published February 14th, 2023 - 11:42 GMT
Nicolas Mouawad and Sara Abi Kanaan make out on TV
Arab works are now insisting on spreading a new culture

ALBAWABA - A scene from the series "Al-Thaman" sparked a lot of controversy on social media after a bold kiss scene was introduced.

On the 27th episode of the new series Al-Thaman, actors Nicolas Mouawad (Karam) and Sara Abi Kanaan (Time)  shared an on-screen kiss during one of the scenes. 

In the series, the kiss comes after the pair had a night where they drank a lot of alcohol on Karam's boat.

The scene got heavily criticized as Karam gave Tima a sweet kiss on her mouth romantically.

Some said that Arab works are now insisting on spreading a new culture that is rejected in Arab society, as the series "Al-Thaman"  is not the first to present such bold scenes.

"Al-Thaman" is based on the Turkish work "And Love Remains," and the Arabic version of the show features Basil Khayyat and Razan Jamal. 

 

 


