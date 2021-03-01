Nicole Kidman's Golden Globes Dress Takes More Than 17 Days to Sew

The 53-year-old actress may not have attended this year's event - where she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television for 'The Undoing' but lost out to 'The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy - in person but she still wanted to look her best on the video link, so her stylist Julia von Boehm worked with Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière to come up with a "timeless" gown which was more subtle than usual red carpet wear.



The black halter-neck apron dress was embellished with a metallic braid pattern and decorated with 8,000 beads and crystals in different sizes, which took 425 hours to stitch on.



Julia told The Hollywood Reporter: “Obviously, it is a difficult time right now ,and I think it’s super important to support the designers throughout this pandemic. We have to keep working together — as a business, we are connected. I was thinking about who is in our ‘family’ in the fashion world, the people I know will have everything perfectly done, despite the pandemic. Nicolas and Nicole have always had strong ties. He is a friend of hers, and we have worked together in the past. So Louis Vuitton was my go-to. The history, tradition and authenticity felt reassuring.



“I also think that people want to see a little bit of glam, somewhere at least! I think it’s nice that everybody is getting dressed up at this point, even though they are at home.



"Everything is so real all the time that people want that. They need that — to see something beautiful.

"I like the sophisticated, timeless style of the gown; and yes, of course, there’s a little bit of glitz. But it’s not as loud as I would maybe do in normal circumstances.



"Minimal, ‘90s-[inspired] fashion in general is a vision I have — rather than a green Gucci dress with hearts on the shoulders. For me, that’s going a little too far.”



Nicole teamed the dress with jewellery from her own collection, including Cathy Waterman sword drop earrings which were made from recycled gold and ethically-sourced diamonds.



Julia said: “I always like to mix in a little of Nicole’s own jewellery, as that feels more real during these times."



Nicole admitted it was nice to have a reason to dress up.



She shared a photo of herself in her gown on Instagram and wrote: "Celebrating #TheUndoing at the #GoldenGlobes tonight! Thank you @LouisVuitton & @NicolasGhesquiere for bringing a little glamour back in my life. Haven’t done this in a long time (sic)"