Nicole Saba Wears STUNNING 10 Million Euro Diamond Wedding Dress

Lebanese singer and actress Nicole Saba took the social media by storm with a diamond dress designed by Hani Al Biheri that she wore on the catwalk during the finale of his fashion show.

According to news reports the dress costs around 200 Million Egyptian Pounds (10 Million Euros) and it caused many contradictory comments over its design and cost.

The dress that Saba wore is the priciest Hani Bheiri design to date, and its jewelry was provided by a jewelry store during the show only while the dress with its original design stayed with the rest of the wedding dresses collection for a more normal price.

It is not the first time that Al Beheri shows a similar dress as a last year actress Yussra Al Lozi walked the catwalk wearing a diamond wedding dress.

The collection of dresses exhibited in the fashion show was from Al Beheri's Winter 2019 dresses and some of them were already showing during Paris Fashion Week.

Among the celebrities that were present in the fashion show were Hani Ramzeh, Nermine Al Feqih, Fifi Abdo, Safiya Al Omari, Dunia Abdelaziz, Emy Salem, Najwa Fouad, Mona Abdelghani, Nadia Al Gendi, Lamees Al Hadidi, Hala Sidqi, Wafaa Amer and others.

