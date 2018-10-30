Nikki Bella Admits She's Not Ready to Start Dating Following Split From John cena

The Couple Split Earlier This Year (Source: thenickiebella / Instagram )

Nikki Bella isn't "ready" to date following her split from John Cena.



The 34-year-old professional wrestler split with the 'Blockers' star earlier this year just weeks before they were due to tie the knot, and whilst rumours of a reconciliation have surrounded the pair for months, Nikki has insisted she isn't ready to jump into a relationship as she's still "trying to heal".





She said: "It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, 'When are you having kids?'



and it's like, 'I just got married.' I feel like it's the same thing. When you become single, it's like, 'Oh, are you dating?!'



Honestly, I'm so not interested. I'm just not ready yet. I'm trying to heal, and I'm not healed yet."



And although she might not be ready, her twin sister and fellow wrestler Brie Bella has already tried to set her up on a blind date - with negative results.



Speaking to People magazine, Brie said: "I did set her up on a blind date. You'll see it on 'Total Bellas', but I got in a lot of trouble."



Nikki had previously insisted she and John, 41, had remained good friends in the wake of their split, but said last month she hasn't spoken to him in a while.



She said: "He's doing him and I'm doing me.



"I slowly feel like I'm doing that. I think it's happiness, and just fully being happy and that's what I want."



The couple briefly reunited after their initial break-up before calling it off for good, and Nikki recently said she is finding it "scary" trying to find herself, but she's enjoying pushing herself to do new things.



She added: "I just feel like I'm at that age where I'm discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence.



"Is it scary and you do have these moments of like, 'What am I doing?' - and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge."