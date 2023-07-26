Nilperi Şahinkaya files lawsuit against Burak Deniz

ALBAWABA - The feud between Nilperi Şahinkaya and Burak Deniz reaches court.

Last year, on Sep. 15, 2022, Burak Deniz went to Sheraton Grand Adana with his co-stars from the series, Shahmaran, and among the attendees was Nilperi Şahinkaya.

However, their conversation turned into a feud, and now, the feud has reached the court.

Şahinkaya claimed that her lawyer, Nail Gönenli was insulted by Burak Deniz and Şahinkaya's friend Necmi Deniz Akıncı also complained about both the insult and the assault.

Nilperi's lawsuit claims that Deniz insulter her, and her boyfriend in addition to beating him, and after checking security footage from the hotel, security recording, and taking the testimony of the parties and witnesses, the Public Prosecutor's Office agreed to open a case against Deniz.

Deniz is now facing up to seven years and two months in prison for disturbing the peace, and the safety of people.