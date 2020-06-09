Nina Abdel Malek Welcomes Her First Child Shortly After She Craves KFC!

Lebanese singer Nina Abdel Malek and her Syrian husband Hassan Alsheikh have welcomed their first child in the early hours of June 9th.

Nina shared the happy news via a tweet that said: "I'd love to reassure you that I safely gave birth, thank God. Shan was born right at 11:11 evening UAE time. The delivery was very smooth thank God."

Abdel Malek had documented the last hours before giving birth and entering the delivery room.

She expressed her strong desire to eat food, especially KFC, which caused the public's surprise, as one lady commented "I remember the day I gave birth, my only concern was to get rid of fatigue" And another added, "When I was pregnant, I couldn't handle hearing of food."