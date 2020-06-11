Published June 11th, 2020 - 09:02 GMT Here are this week's trendiest and most talked-about videos that went viral on social media! You may also like View the discussion thread. You may also like Subscribe Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content Subscribe Now Subscribe Sign up to get Al Bawaba's exclusive celeb scoops and entertainment news LatestPopular Interview with Vincent Bevins: Washington's Anticommunist Crusade and the Murder Program that Shaped Our World What Shape Will Global Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Take? DP World Tour Championship Optimistic of Fan Attendance in Dubai Did Rawan Bin Hussain Get Divorced of her Husband, who is Accused of Theft?! .. See Her Comment Nina Craves KFC Before Delivery & Joelle’s Graduation Gift to Her Son Loading content ...