Nip Slip? Ahmed El-Fishawy's Wife Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction While Attending a Concert (Video)

Nada Kamel, wife of Egyptian artist Ahmed El-Fishawy, raised controversy after posting a video of herself dancing on the street, which she later deleted after the commotion it caused.

Later, Nada posted another video on Facebook, which some considered scandalous and provocative. In it she visibly experiences a wardrobe malfunction while trying to record the video.

Some accused her of deliberately showing off her chest, while others said that she just suffered a nip slip.

Social media pioneers also attacked El-Fishawy over the bold appearances of his wife on more than one occasion, criticizing her for being intentionally provocative.