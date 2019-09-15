Nisreen Tafesh to Dima Al Jundi  After She Attacked Her: "Human Animal"!

Syrian actress Dima Al-Jundi has attacked actress Nisreen Tafesh, after asserting that it is impossible for her to accept any work that may bring them together.
As a guest of Syrian actor Bassem Yakhour's show Akalnaha - the Arabic version of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts-, she pointed out that Nisreen Tafesh cannot become her friend because she is harmful, she hurted her sister and her fellow actress Dima Bayaa, when Nisreen dated her handsome husband Taim Hassan at the same time he was still married to Dima.
فعلا رسالة لكل فاشلة حيوانة او حيوان بشري .. اعتذر من الحيوانات فيهم اخلاق و انسانية اكثر من بعض الناس .. صح لسان الشاعر اثير التميمي و صح لسانك يا شمس ☀️💕 واللي مو عاجبو عندو كذا اوبشن : يدور على غيري يرفعلو نسبة المشاهدة و يصير ترند و يصير انسان طبيعي و يرتقي من مرتبة مهرج او ابو بريص الى مرتبة البشر اعتذر من ابو بريص و مهرجين السيرك أو يبلط البحر أو يشرب من مية البحر أو يشربو سم #الاحترام_للمحترم_فقط يللا #غود_نايت 😘 #Repost @shamsofficial_ (@get_repost) ・・・ #رسالة ارسلها لكل #حيوان ضايقك وحب يصغرك امام نفسك او الناس خليهم يفهمون انك في السما هناااااااااك وهم تحت الارض مدفونين مع حقدهم #شكر خاص للشاعر وصح لسانك اثير التميمي
Tafesh decided to respond to this topic indirectly by re-sharing on her Instagram a post from Kuwati singer Shams, which was captioned with nasty words such as "animal loser" or "human animal".
Many speculated that Nisreen's post was an indirect response to both Dima and Bassem.