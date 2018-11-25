No Filters! 'I Love My Skin,' Watch Dunia Batma without MAKEUP

Dunia's pictures usually come with a backlash from many commentators that her face is full of makeup and that she uses filters excessively (Source: duniabatma - Instagram)

Seems like Dunia Batma wanted to silence the voices of her haters, by taking this picture without makeup.

Dunia Batma appeared in a video that was close to her face showing off her features without makeup at all to emphasize that she is not putting any beauty products on her face or using any filter.

In the video she shared, The Morrocan starlet insisted that her skin is smooth and free from scars and said "I am posting pictures for you without any filter or makeup, I love my skin when it is clear without any makeup."

Dunia's pictures usually come with a backlash from many commentators that her face is full of makeup and that she uses filters excessively to hide the flaws of her skin, which pushed her to post the video in which she sports a natural look without any makeup or filter.

In another story, Dunia Batma got the BAMA award for the best rising singer in the middle east, and she chose a Cinderella like green dress to wear for the ceremony in Los Angeles.