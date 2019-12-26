No Harmony? Assala Accused of Disturbing Asma Lmnawar Live on Stage.. Watch!

  1. Home
Published December 26th, 2019 - 01:10 GMT
Assala, Asma Lmnawar, Waad, Umaima and Angham participated in a joint five-concert (source: @asmalmnawar and @assalaofficial Instagram)
Syrian songstress Assala Nasri has been accused of disturbing Moroccan singer Asma Lmnawar during their joint performance at the Turkish Night ceremony during Riyadh season.

A video of the artists went viral on social media, showing them on the stage, where Assala appeared to be singing and interrupting while Asmaa was already performing.

Some thought Assala was intentionally disrupting Lmnawar, while others indicated that she had deliberately done this to perform the song with a new twist.

Assala, Asma Lmnawar, Waad, Umaima and Angham participated in a joint five-person concert during the Turkish Night ceremony, during which the stars sported white gowns.

 


