No Kathem Al Saher and Tamer Hosni! This is the new 'The Voice Kids' Judging Panel!

The Voice Kids fans were thrilled to find out who the new judging panel members were after both stars Kathem Al Saher and Tamer Hosni apologized for taking part in the talent show's third season.





The new Judging panel of 'The Voice Kids' was revealed by journalist Rabih Henedi through his Instagram account. After he met with star Nancy Ajram in Dubai the Lebanese Journalist announced that he knew exclusively the names of the new judges. He said that the new jury of The Voice Kids in its third season will consist of Nancy Ajram, Assi Al Hellani and Mohamed Hamaki.

Tamer Hosni has previously apologized for taking part in the third season of 'The Voice Kids', announcing that the reason for this decision is personal without giving further clarifications. Kathem Al Saher did not clearly announce the reasons for his apology as well, yet press reports revealed that he will not be among the judging panel in the new season.

To date, MBC has not officially announced the names of the new 'The Voice Kids' judging panel. On the other hand, the first episodes of "The Voice Arabia" Season 5 are scheduled to begin next month, as the "Voice Only" stage episodes are currently filmed.

The network surprised everyone by announcing the new judging panel of 'the Voice Arabia', which will consist of Samira Said, Ahlam, Ragheb Alama and Mohamed Hamaki.