No Make up and Messy Hair! Shocking Image of 'Pyramids Fart' Model After Being Arrested

It's like Salma Elshimy as been cursed by ancient Pyramids.

Egyptian model Salma Elshimy, 26, got arrested for undergoing an audacious photoshoot in Saqqara Ruins.

A picture of Salma in the police station has been taken and circulated on social media.

The Egyptian model looked unrecognizable without makeup and a messy hair.

Salma sported a black lose-fitting abaya to cover her ample assets unlike the tight white dress she wore in the session.

Photographer of the shoot has been arrested too from his house in Helwan.

One day later, Egyptian Public Prosecution released the model the photographer after paying a bail of 1,000 Egyptian pounds ($63.86) for each one of them.

They were accused of throwing a photoshoot without acquiring an official permit from official authorities.

Investigations revealed that Elshimy and the photographer headed to the Saqqara area, normally bought 3 entrance tickets, and the model entered wearing a black cloak underneath the costume of Cleopatra, and finished the shoot in 15 minutes.

Salma mentioned that she did not know that she would need to obtain a permit to take the pictures, and that the photo shoot took place while workers at the archaeological site were watching, and complied with all their instructions.