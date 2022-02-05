No Makeup? I'm Still Worth it, Says Kate Winslet

Her glamour has graced films from Titanic to The Reader. But Kate Winslet is keen to show she is just as content with her off-screen, natural looks.

As part of a campaign to boost self-esteem, she removed her makeup on camera to reassure fans she doesn’t ‘look like this all the time’.

The Oscar-winning actress, 46, appeared in the three-minute advert for L’Oreal to discuss what the company’s ‘I’m worth it’ tagline meant to her.

Wiping away her lipstick, mascara and foundation, she said: ‘I’m sure you’re probably thinking, “That’s easy for her to say, she’s been sat in hair and makeup for hours to look like that. Of course she feels worth it.”

But this has to come off at some point. The really tricky part for all of us is knowing how to feel worth it without any of this, because, let’s be honest, I really don’t look like this all the time. “I’m worth it” is about owning your right to be you.

‘To stand in your truth with your body, your skin and your face, which is going to change as the years pass – that’s just a fact. But feeling brave enough to believe that you are worth it is something we can all help each other to do. Let’s lean on one another, celebrate each other and know that – with or without the makeup – being you, being authentically you, is all that matters and that’s worth it.’

The advert, to celebrate L’Oreal’s 50th anniversary, is part of its Lessons of Worth campaign marking International Boost Self-Esteem Month.