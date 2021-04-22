No More Trust! Jennifer Lopez Has Many Unresolved Issues With Alex Rodriguez

The former couple recently announced their decision to split, and it has now been claimed it was Jennifer who ultimately chose to call time on the romance because there were “too many issues that were unresolved”.



A source told People magazine: “She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved. She has been pretty miserable, and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex."



The insider also claimed the ‘Hustlers’ actress could no longer fully "trust" the former baseballer, and a second source said the pair had lost their “special spark”.



They added: "They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day.”



Jennifer and Alex were first reported to have split in March, and whilst they said at the time they were just working through some issues, they ultimately confirmed their romance was over last week.



In a joint statement, they said: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. we wish the best for each other and each other’s children."



Last month, it was revealed Jennifer and Alex were focusing on their children - Jennifer's 13-year-old twins Emme and Max and Alex's daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 - as they have all grown close.



And it was also claimed that whilst they just "hit a rough patch" in their romance, they were never fully broken up.



The insider added of the couple's relationship: "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together.



hey hit a rough patch. But they were not broken up ... She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID but they want to try to stay together."