No Stunt is Too Insane For Tom Cruise, as He Climbs Onto The Wing of a Flying Airplane

At an altitude of more than 2,000 feet, Tom Cruise clung to the wing of a World War II plane in one of the stunts for his upcoming movie Mission Impossible 8.

The antique was in the skies over Cambridge Duxford Airport this week.

As the plane flew over the Cambridgeshire countryside, Tom, 59, dangled dangerously out of the plane, flipping off the wing after being tied by a belt, while another plane flew nearby.

In preparation for this very dangerous scene, the action hero took flying lessons to complete the scenes of the eighth part of his movie “Mission Impossible” scheduled for release on July 7, 2023.

NEW#TomCruise hangs on a wing of a upside down plane as he trains for #MissionImpossible8. pic.twitter.com/TH9Gqeo5i8 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) November 27, 2021

The hard work seemed to pay off as Tom took to the skies during rehearsals and was seen climbing out of the bright yellow biplane as he soared to 2,000 feet.

The Hollywood actor, dressed in a brown jumpsuit and helmet, was then seen bravely clinging to the wing of the 80-year-old as it performed an array of acrobatics in a stunt parade.

The action star appeared completely at ease as he bravely sat on the wing and took in the views of the English countryside after being turned upside down, before returning to the cockpit.

Filming the eighth part of the dramatic series comes even though the seventh part, "Mission Impossible 7" is scheduled to be shown in September next year, and Cruise obtained a helicopter license and a pilot's license on a fixed-wing aircraft.