Noah Cyrus Gets Emotional as Sister Miley Marries Fiance Liam

Her sister sparked speculation she secretly tied the knot to her fiancé Liam Hemsworth after footage emerged of the couple celebrating with their relatives.

And Noah Cyrus appeared overwhelmed with emotion as she posted a selfie on Sunday, just hours after a photo of Miley and Liam cutting a decadent cake emerged.

The singer, 18, fuelled further rumours the nuptials had happened as she gazed into the camera with floods of tears running down her face.

Noah had tears in her eyes in the moving selfie and cut a casual figure in a black beanie and polo neck.

In spite of the tears on her face, Noah held her hand in a thumbs up and added an animated broken heart emoji to the snap.

Her sister Miley, 26, Cyrus and Liam, 28, have sparked speculation they secretly tied the knot, after footage emerged of the couple celebrating with their relatives.

Days after it was reported that the pair were set to wed in a 'secret ceremony', their friend Conrad Carr took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the lovebirds preparing to cut a cake together on Sunday.

In the telling image, Miley is resplendent in an ivory off-the-shoulder gown as she stands before hunky Australian Liam, whose hand rests under hers.

Actor Liam cut a dapper figure in a black suit with a crisp white shirt as they both hold a large knife while standing before Miley's casually dressed mother Trish.

According to RadarOnline, the couple exchanged nuptials in their home in Franklin, Tennessee - contrary to initial speculation that they were planning to wed in Liam's native Australia.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Miley and Liam for comment.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere are giant metallic pink balloons spelling out 'Mr & Mrs', evidence of which was shared in an accompanying video.

Making the occasion a true family affair, Liam's actor brothers Chris and Luke are also seen in the intimate group of loved ones.

The apparent groom, his siblings and other male attendees are seen downing a shot in the video, shot in a room with polished wooden floors and ornate light fixtures.

Miley and Liam have been in an on-again-off-again relationship for years, and first got engaged back in June 2012.

But after the couple lost their Malibu home in the recent California wildfires, Miley and Liam wanted to make it official, according to OK! magazine.

'She and Liam feel like their engagement has gone on forever and they both decided, at the same time, it was time to wed already,' a source claimed.

Earlier this month, Miley revealed that losing the $2.525million Malibu home she shared with Liam only served to bring them closer together.

She revealed on The Howard Stern Show that Liam was her 'survival partner', adding: 'I've never loved him more for this.'

The star explained: 'He was incredible [during the fires]. He got all the animals out in his truck. He put the pigs in crates. And I said "How did you get them out?"

'He said the only thing he could do was get a really powerful hose and spray them in the a**. So he just chased the pigs into the create, which was genius.'

Miley concluded: 'He got a lot of action for saving the animals. He got a lot of action. We had to make sure that he knew I was very thankful.'

Tough times: Earlier this month, Miley revealed that losing the $2.525million home she shared with Liam in the recent California wildfires only served to bring them closer together

