Noel Gallagher Stops Watching 'Boring' X Factor

(Twitter/Noel Gallagher)

Noel Gallagher doesn't watch 'The X Factor' anymore because it's "f***ing boring".

The former Oasis star used to regularly tune in to Simon Cowell's pop star search show as his 18-year-old daughter Anais - his child with ex-wife Meg Matthews - was a fan.

However, Noel won't be watching when the live shows return on ITV on Saturday night (20.10.18) as it's lost its appeal for him.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the Q Awards, he said: "I don't watch 'X Factor' anymore, its f***ing boring!"

Noel, 51, is adamant he's not turned away from 'The X Factor' because his long-time rival Robbie Williams is now a judge.

When asked he stopped watching because the 'Angels' singer now sits on the panel with his wife Ayda Field, he answered: "It's not because of Robbie."

And the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker won't be switching channels to BBC One's 'Strictly Come Dancing' because he hates the ballroom bonanza.

He said: "I think Strictly is offensive."

Noel has twice turned down the chance to be a judge, with Simon once making him his top target to be the "alpha male" on the panel.

Revealing the music mogul's offers, the guitarist - who also has sons Donovan, 11, and Sonny, eight, with his wife Sara MacDonald -previously said: "They've asked me twice now and it's not something I want to do. I don't want to be on TV every Saturday night. I'd rather be at home watching it with my daughter. Like I don't have enough to do with being in a band. It's nonsense."

Noel and his brother Liam Gallagher have had a long-standing feud with Robbie, 44, despite the former Take That man befriending them both at the Glastonbury festival in 1995.

Noel famously branded the 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker "the fat dancer from Take That" prompting Robbie to send a wreath to the songwriter following the release of Oasis' 2000 album 'Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants' with a message saying, "RIP. Heard your latest album".

After Liam threatened to beat up Robbie for his mocking gesture at the BRIT Awards that same year the one-time boy band star said on stage: "Liam, £100,000 of your money, £100,000 of my money. We'll get in the ring and we'll have a fight and you can all watch it on TV."

As Liam - who then dated and later married Robbie's ex-girlfriend Nicole Appleton - wasn't at the BRITs he took the opportunity at the Q Awards a few months later to mock Robbie on stage as he collected the prize for Best Live Act, saying: "This one's for Robbie as usual - he stands for the letter Q."

Robbie fled the ceremony, and afterwards Liam said: "I've heard he's been mouthing off about me when I'm not around, but when he's sitting in the same room he shuts his mouth. It just goes to show who is the soft lad. I don't dislike him, I don't hate him, I just think he's rubbish. If he slags my band off, he slags my girlfriend and he slags my brother off, I'll have him."

And the war of words has rumbled on for 18 more years.