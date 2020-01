Egyptian dancer Sama El Masri paid an unexpected visit to the book fair held in Cairo this week.

Sama El Masri, accompanied by her young daughter, sported pajamas and slippers for the event, a look that caught the attention of visitors and caused some chaos in the exhibition booths.

Most visitors left the book fair and went to take selfies with the dancer, who initially refused to take pictures with fans, but agreed later after a crowd gathered around her.