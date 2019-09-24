Is this Normal? Lamitta Frangieh in Bathtub Showering with Son Justin! (Video)

Former beauty pageant runner up Lamitta Frangieh sparked controversy by publishing a video with her son Justin showering together in the bathtub and dancing to the popular kids' song Baby Shark.





The video received 130K views so far and reached 150K followers on her Instagram account.

Lamitta was criticized because some considered the video to be too bold, saying it should not have been published. Meanwhile others considered her to be an ideal mother and praised her close relationship with her young son, adding that she is free to post whatever she wants.