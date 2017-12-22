North West is SO Excited for her Little Sister's Arrival!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate after the holidays. (AFP/File)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate after the holidays.

While the 33-year-old beauty and the 40-year-old rapper are certainly happy about the arrival of the little girl, one person may even more thrilled - their daughter North, aged four.

'North is very excited for the new baby,' a source told E! News on Friday.

But her little brother Saint, aged one, doesn't quite comprehend it all.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has already picked out furniture and stuffed animals for the new child.

And they have asked North to help name the new baby, an insider has said.

North also named her Pomeranian puppy - the name is Sushi.

The general vibe in the West household is cheerful this Christmas season.

'Kim is happy to have a special Christmas with North and Saint before the baby arrives,' a source told E!

'This will be their last as a family of four, so they want to enjoy that.

'Kim and Kanye are focusing on them and their holiday traditions. They are excited about Christmas and all of the toys under the tree.'

Kim talked holiday traditions on her pay site kimkardashianwest.com earlier this week.

'The holidays are such a special time of the year. I’m especially grateful for our large family and all the holiday traditions we’ve continued over the years. Passing these traditions down to my kids is really important to me and it just makes me realize how blessed we all are to be such a close family.

'Before the holiday season even begins, we all go to Aldik Home to pick out the most incredible Christmas decorations. I swear, every year someone tries to steal my decoration ideas! I’ve started keeping my plans to myself so everyone is surprised. I can get competitive, lol—we all can! And, a lot of us love to use Jeff Leatham to help us bring the most incredible holiday decor to life.

'Next on our holiday traditions list is designing our family Christmas card. This year, we kept the look simple with denim and white tees. I love how it turned out! Our theme was 25 Days of Christmas, so we’ve been revealing a picture every day leading up to Christmas Day.

'Before Christmas, we also always have a gingerbread house decorating party at Kourt’s. She invites close friends and family over so that the kids can all be together.

'My mom's annual Christmas Eve party is probably everyone’s favorite night of the year. It’s all our closest family and friends celebrating the holidays with a night of food, fun and dancing. Everyone gets glammed up and we have the best time. My mom is the ultimate host and no one comes close to her decorating skills.

'At the Christmas Eve party, we see the same Santa that we’ve had since we were kids. He is honestly the perfect Santa! It’s really special that something I experienced in my childhood is now a part of my kids' childhood. We also have a photo booth at the party. You know our family loves a good photo booth!

'On Christmas morning, we all wear our matching pajamas when we open presents at Kourtney's house. Each year, we get different pajamas.

'Over the years, it’s become a tradition that each family member has their own wrapping paper so that you know who the gift is from—it’s a fun representation of their style. In previous years, Kanye and I went with matte black wrapping paper with a black ribbon. It’s fun to give gifts that personalized touch.'

Kim is not the only one expecting a child. Her sister Khloe announced on Wednesday she is pregnant with her first child. The dad is Tristan Thompson.

And though she has yet to admit it, several sources have claimed Kylie Jenner is pregnant too. The dad is Travis Scott.