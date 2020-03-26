Not What You Think! What Does Mia Khalifa Post on Instagram During Coronavirus Outbreak?

Sports commentator and ex porn star Mia Khalifa is currently spending her time at home in quarantine just like most Americans, due to Coronavirus outbreak in the States.
Since then, Mia has not been going to photo shoots - as shown from her Instagram account - instead; she spends her time posting throwbacks, pictures of her meals, and new apps she's been trying.
Nudes had a small portion of what the Lebanese beauty posts, but with a sporty flavor, such as showing off her ripped abs and toned body.
Here is a timeline of Mia Khalifa's Instagram posts since the beginning of March:
March 5th:
March 9th:
March 12th:
March 14th:
Dec. 1 - Jan. 1 - Feb. 1 - Mar. 1. I weighed 170 lbs 8 years ago, this does not come naturally to me. Which makes me even more proud of the progress! Just a reminder that we all have it in us to change habits, it starts one day at a time. ...sometimes two or three times a day 😬
March 17th:
March 21st:
Thank for the nomination, @julie_schott. Don’t judge me, Toulouse, it’s for a good cause. For every 1 post, @parade is donating $1 to @feedingamerica. If you haven’t gotten your hands on a pair of Parade’s yet, then post anyway and support ♥️ I nominate every bad bitch that’s stuck at home and reaching for content right now 😭
Also on March 21st:
Before I get sentimental, lemme just urge you to order take out from @dialogue.sm, and @pasjoli.sm, and any/all of your neighborhood spots while they try and survive to serve you. We don’t have time to wait for government action, we have to do what we can, while we still can. Tonight was the twilight zone... Thank you @dcberan and your family at @dialogue.sm and @pasjoli.sm for getting creative during these times. As much as I love eating your caviar and chips in my pajamas, I’m counting down the days until I can sit in your dining rooms again. I have my heart set on being able to dine there with @robertsandberg on the night of our would-be-wedding this June ♥️
March 24th:
March 25th:
