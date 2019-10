Egyptian prank star Ramez Galal always make a point to spontaneously prank his co-stars, whether during filming or while casually hanging out.





Galal shared a cheesy prank with his Instagram followers of which fellow stars Ahmed Helmi, Yasmin Sabri and Ahmed Sakka were the victims.

Ramez pretended to take a selfie with them, but instead sounded a incredibly loud airhorn in their ears and terrified them.