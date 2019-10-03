Now that's Cliche! Ahmed El Fishawy Provokes his Followers with Another Steamy Kiss! Watch

Egyptian actor Ahmed El Fishawy returns to publishing controversial videos with his wife Nada Kamel.





This time, El Fishawy published a video on Instagram, in which he appeared with his wife in a romantic clip, exchanging romantic phrases in English and kissing each other.

Ahmed left El Gouna festival before it ended, which led to rumors that there were disagreements between him and his wife Nada. He denied this, however, claiming that he had left El Gouna to continue filming his role in the film "Okdet Al-Khawaja".