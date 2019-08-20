  1. Home
Numaish Festive Fair

Published August 20th, 2019 - 08:38 GMT
WOW Marketing returns with the 25th edition of the Numaish Festive Fair this September. For two days, emerging and acclaimed designers from across India, Pakistan, Hong Kong and the UAE will showcase their latest collections at Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Explore the newest trends in apparel, jewellery, accessories and home decoration to stay ahead of the fashion curve. The Numaish Festive Fair is an ideal opportunity to get ready for the upcoming celebrations and gift-giving season. Discover one-of-a-kind finds and fresh fashion at this awaited indoor bazaar.

Date 27 September - 28 September 2019
Category Lifestyle , Experiences
Venue Jumeirah Emirates Towers
Telephone +971 4 331 4858
Ticket price Free entry
Admission 11am-9pm
Website https://www.facebook.com/events/2610131825728890/

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

