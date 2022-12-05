Obituary: Renowned Journalist Mufeed Fawzi dies at 89

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published December 5th, 2022 - 08:33 GMT
ALBAWABA - Renowned Egyptian journalist Mufeed Fawzi died in his hospital bed after a battle with a heart condition. He was 89. 

Member of Parliament Mustafa Bakry announced Fawzi's death in a tweet on Sunday, saying: ''great journalist and writer Mufeed Fawzi has passed away after a long journey battling illness''

''He spent nearly a month in a private hospital. May God have mercy on the dear deceased, and grant solace and patience to his family and friends,'' Bakry tweeted. 

Fawzi was admitted to a Cairo hospital after his health took a sharp turn to the worst. Subsequently, he underwent surgery that included the installation of a catheter and a stent in the bile ducts, but his condition deteriorated further, and he suffered from severe pain.

Fawzi went through a major psychological crisis before his heart condition , when two of his closest friends died. They were namely artist Samir Sabry, and journalist Salah Montaser.

The late writer was a famous media figure in Egypt and regionwide. He was born on June 19, 1933 in Beni Suef Governorate in southern Egypt.

He graduated from the English department at the Faculty of Arts in Cairo University in 1959, and had since worked in written journalism, before moving to television work.

He married the late journalist Amal Al-Omda. He is survived by his daughter, Hanan, also a journalist.

