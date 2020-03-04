Obsessed Fan Pulls Haifa Wehbe on Stage Then Proposes to Her.. Watch the Horrific Moments!

Social media pioneers circulated a video from Haifa Wehbe's latest concerts.

The footage showed one fan pulling the Lebanese singer while she was performing on stage and approaching the audience, but one of her bodyguards stepped up to check on Haifa who stopped singing at this point.

It was revealed that the admirer wanted to express his love for her, so she allowed him to go up the stage while she was surrounded by security, in order to meet his demand.

Once the obsessed fan got up on stage, he embraced Haifa, as she appeared trying to get away from him, because he persisted in expressing his love.

Wehbe tried to start a conversation with the fan and asked him about his name, and when he did not respond, she asked him "did you forget your name?"

Then he sat on one knee and presented a red rose, she thanked him and asked him to leave the stage gently, but he was determined to say something, so he took the mic but security did not allow him to speak, trying to get him out of the stage in a kind way.