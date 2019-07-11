Odd! Check Rana Samaha's Picture in a Swimsuit

  1. Home
Published July 11th, 2019 - 11:28 GMT
Samaha released a new music video for a song in Moroccan dialect (Source: ranasamaha - Instagram)

Egyptian singer Rana Samaha posted a picture wearing a swimsuit and surprised her followers who are not used to her appearance in rather unconservative clothes.


Samaha seems to be spending her summer vacation on a beach in Egypt but she did not show her full body in the picture.

In another story, Samaha released a new music video for a song in Moroccan dialect etitled 'Ha Ana Ha Enta' (Ha You Ha Me). It is Samaha's first song in Moroccan dialect, its lyrics are by Younis Adam, it is composed by Marwan Aseel, and arranged by Ashraf Ben Safi.

 


