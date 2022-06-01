The Office Gets a Reboot in Saudi Arabia

A new version of The Office is officially in the works in Saudi Arabia.

MBC have announced the new series titled 'Al Maktab' which a translation of 'The Office', the new series will be shown in the Arabic language, The office is a British sitcom which was originally created by Ricky Gervaus and Stephen Merchant.

The new series which will start filming later in June will feature Saleh Abuamrh as Malik Al-Tumaif who will portray the character of David Brent/Michael Scott.

The rest of the cast includes Fahad Albutairi, Nawaf Alshobaili, Saad Aziz, Adhwa Fahad, Razan Mansour, Reem Busati, and Hisham Hawsawi.

The Office has a history of great remakes. After all, it was made even more iconic when it was remade by Greg Daniels in the US starring Carrell as Michael Scott, propelling it to the stratosphere.

The U.S. version of The Office is the longest-running and perhaps the most well-known. It ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013, but the show has maintained its popularity in subsequent years thanks to the rise of streaming services. For years, it had served as one of the highest-watched shows on Netflix