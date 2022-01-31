Official Posters of the Arabic "Suits" Series Revealed

The new Ramadan 2022 series "Suits" is underway revealing its elegant posters and star cast.

This is the Arabic cover version of the famous American series of the same name.

The Arabic version stars Aser Yassin, Reem Mustafa, Saba Mubarak, Ahmad Daoud, Tara Emad, Mohammad Shahine and others.

The Arabic series is written by Mohammad Amin Radi, directed by Maryam Hamdi and produced by Tareq Al Ganaini.

The original Suits is an American legal drama television series created and written by Aaron Korsh. It premiered on USA Network on June 23, 2011, produced by Universal Cable Productions. It concluded on September 25, 2019.

Set at a fictional New York City law firm, it follows super-brain twenty-something Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who talks his way through an accidental interview, to wind up hired as a law associate attorney for big-firm mega-ego senior partner attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), despite being a college dropout, go-to master LSAT test cheat, and on this day a middle-man NYC drug dealer.

It focuses on Harvey and Mike's expertly staged mastery of intricacies of law to win lawsuits and close cases, while hiding Mike's secret, and navigating the idiosyncratic social worlds of those dedicated to law and championing sometimes human, but often revenge-driven causes.

It also features the characters Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), doing much the same, bringing to life a vivid churning leitmotif with refreshing authority and study value as a law series drama.