Officially Crazy! Ramez Galal at the ASYLUM for Ramadan 2020 Prank Show.. Watch the Promo!

Ramez Galal's Ramadan prank show; Ramez Majnoon Rasmi "Ramez Officially Crazy" has been trending on social media as the promo was just released depicting Ramez at the asylum, playing a doctor amidst horror scenes.

However, it turned out that the promo circulated is fabricated and not the real one, as most of the artists who appeared in it, including Saber Al-Rubai, Rogina, Liqaa Al-Khamisi and Marihan Hussain, have already been hosted in previous seasons of the show.

In the official poster, Ramez was standing behind a skeleton, which indicates that there are terrifying pranks for celebrities to be hosted, in addition to funny situations with guests.

A source close to Foochia.com revealed that Ramez will wear the terrifying skeleton to stir terror in his guests hearts; explaining that they will be escorted, on a safari tour, by Yemeni presenter Arwa until reaching an area of volcanoes, and then Ramez will appear when the volcano erupts along with scary animals.

The source added that the most prominent guests, who will be hosted on the show as victims, are: Yasmine Sabri, Hamo Beca and Amina Khalil, in addition to players such as Ali Maaloul and Tariq Hamid, as well as some artists from Gulf countries among others.