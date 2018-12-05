Offset and Cardi B on The Road of Getting Divorced

The former couple tied the knot in September 2017 (Source: iamcardib / Instagram )

Cardi B and husband Offset have split five months after welcoming their baby daughter into the world.

The rapper, 26, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal she and the Migos star, also 26, are 'not together any more' and 'grew out of love', but remain good friends and business partners

The former couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in their Atlanta bedroom in September 2017, before Cardi gave birth to their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July.

It's over: Cardi B revealed on Instagram on Tuesday she has split from husband Offset

In the video the 26-year-old, who appeared to be topless, calmly delivered the shocking news.

'So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby-father for a hot minute now,' she said.

'And we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners, and you know he's always someone that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other.

'But things just haven't been working out between us for a long for a long time,' she continued, constantly fidgeting with her long red wig. 'It's nobody's fault... I guess we just grew out of love.'

'But we're not together any more. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce.'

She concluded: 'I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father, and... yeah.'

Offset himself responded with a comment on the video: 'Y'all won'.

Just five days ago (November 30), the star was seen packing on the PDA at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in California, with the beauty kissing her husband before he grabbed her derriere.

The pair enjoyed a whirlwind romance, with Cardi and Offset, who is one third of the hip hop group Migos, sparking up their romance in early 2017.

They appeared to get engaged on October 27 2017, when he proposed to her during her Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, with the beauty accepting a mammoth diamond ring.

However it later emerged the duo had actually tied the knot in a secret ceremony in their bedroom in September of 2017.

Cardi took to social media to confirm her marriage in June.

Gushing about her new husband, she wrote: 'There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!

'Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.'

The Invasion of Privacy artist said that after she and Offset decided on the person who would marry them, they brought her cousin along for the exchange of vows.

'I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!' Cardi B wrote. I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!'

On July 10, she gave birth to their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus with the couple's relationship appearing stronger than ever.

Back in August, the star admitted she was desperate to become intimate with her husband shortly after giving birth.

Taking to her Twitter account, she uploaded a photograph of the Migos star rocking a wide-brimmed hat and red jacket, along with a saucy caption.

'Hey cowboy, I want to take a ride on your horse,' she wrote with a slew of googly-eyed emojis to follow.

When a fan told her that she's probably still healing from giving birth, Cardi shot back: '3 weeks and 4 days Yes b***h I'm counting , wassup!'