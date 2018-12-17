Offset Crashes Cardi B's Concert to Apologise

The Couple Split Earlier This Month (Source: iamcardib / Instagram )

Cardi B appeared to be unimpressed when her estranged husband Offset crashed her Rolling Loud Festival performance in Los Angeles on Saturday, in a bid to win her back.

One day later and the superstar rapper oozed confidence in a picture she shared on her Instagram, showing her dressed in an elegant pink ensemble.

'I’m Dasani with the drip, babymommy with the clip,' she captioned in the snap, which is a reference to her latest single Money.

Elegant: Cardi B oozed confidence in a 1950s retro pink ensemble in a new Instagram snap she captioned: 'I’m Dasani with the drip,babymommy with the clip,' which is a reference to her latest single Money

For the picture, Cardi opted to show her softer side in a retro pink and white form-fitting skirt with a pink patterned sweater that screamed 1950s chic.

The 26-year old matched it perfectly with pinkish pumps and a rosy Chanel purse over her right shoulder.

Keeping up with her recent look, she sported platinum blonde tresses, but on this occasion she had it pulled back into a ponytail.

Cardi's confident stance and hard-hitting lyrics in the caption seemed to suggest the star was keeping positive during a tough time personally.

Surprise: Offset crashed Cardi's Rolling Loud Festival show in LA on Saturday, in a bid to win her back; the couple separated earlier this month amid a cheating scandal on his part

In a video obtained by Uproxx, the 26-year old appeared to look sad and unimpressed when Offset brought out a 'take me back' floral banner, while issuing a grovelling apology on her stage at the Rolling Loud Festival..

The former Love and Hip Hop star - who shares Kulture, five months, with Offset - was stunned as her crew members brought out the elaborate sign, made out of white and red roses.

Greeted by a mixture of cheers and boos when he made his grand entrance to the stage, the Migos star tried to reach out for Cardi's hand, but she quickly pulled it back.

Butstillhe went forward and issued his second public apology in just two

Butstillhe went forward and issued his second public apology in just two days.

'I just wanna tell you I'm sorry. In person, in front of the world. Whatever I gotta do to show you I love you,' he said and then moments later he left without without a response.

Offset followed up the stunt on Sunday morning by taking to Twitter to say: 'All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too. A n—- was just trying …..thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.'

Earlier on Sunday Cardi - whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar - appealed to fans to stop 'bashing' Offset online after Saturday's drama, citing the negative effect on Pete Davidson - who Instagrammed that he didn't 'want to be on this earth' - the 26-year-old Bodak Yellow rapper explained that she didn't want Offset to go through the same thing.

The Bronx, New York native announced her separation from Offset earlier this month amid a shocking cheating scandal on his part.