'Oh my God!': Comedian Kevin Hart Will Host New Year's Eve Weekend

Kevin Hart is scheduled to host a New Year's Eve weekend at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31.

Hart made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday alongside news that rappers Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Future and Fabulous will be joining him onstage,

"Oh my God! New Year's Eve weekend in Vegas at Drai's is going to be unreal. By unreal I'm talking about one of the biggest and best lineups in the world," Hart said on Instagram in a video.

"It's not going to be any bigger, it's not going to get any better. Come to Vegas, celebrate with us at Drai's. It is going down! Let's bring the New Year in right," he continued.

The announcement comes after Hart stepped down as host of the 2019 Oscars following the emergence of homophobic tweets.

Hart apologized for the tweets after initially refusing to do so.

"I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past," the comedian said at the time.

"I'm sorry that I hurt people," he continued. "I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again."