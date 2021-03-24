Oh.. She's Naked! Kareen Rezq Allah Shocks Followers With the Boldest Picture She Ever Posted on Instagram

Lebanese actress Kareen Rezq Allah was exposed to a sharp attack after publishing a picture described as the boldest picture she ever posted on Instagram.

Kareen was completely naked in the picture, except for throwing beige blazer on her shoulders, and covered her ample assets with her hands the particular position she took for the picture.

The Lebanese beauty captioned the image: 'We human are always waiting for something... or someone!'

Rezq Allah's photo sparked a state of anger against her, as a large number of social media users heavily criticized her.

They wrote things like: 'Even if she intended to send out a message throughout the picture, it will not reach anyone because the moral is missing.'

While another follower mocked Kareen and said: 'Look how sad she looks. She's trying to explain to the world that Lebanon has economic and dollar crises, and that she cannot afford to pay for the rest of her clothes.'

One female commentator wrote: 'Openness is not represented in this way, and freedom does not mean nudity. A mature woman is able to respect herself and her image.'

On the other hand, many of Kareen's fans came to her defense, and said that her picture is considered as personal freedom.

One supporter commented: '99% of the Lebanese people suddenly forgot about the dollar crisis, the government and everything, and decided to hold the burden of Kareen's picture, and collapse over what she wears.'