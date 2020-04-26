'Oh Wow.. His Boxers'! Mais Hamdan Sparks Outrage for Underpants Ad.. Video

Jordanian actress Mais Hamdan said; the criticism of her advertisement for the underpants company in Egypt, that is causing public anger, is an evidence of success of the campaign.

Hamdan justified her participation in the unusual ad, saying: "the song is light and showy and I do not see that the lyrics have a problem, they are ordinary words, popular in our society and used by guys and girls, even those who object to the commercial it use them."

Mais stressed that there is no transgression in the lyrics or choreography, indicating that the advertisement is indeed audacious not in its details, but rather generally, because of the appearance of a beautiful girl who advertises men's products, denying that the ad is tacky.