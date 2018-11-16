Olivia Attwood Rekindled her Relation With Ex-Bradley Dack

(Olivia Attwood/ Instagram)

Olivia Attwood has rekindled her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Dack, according to reports.

The Love Island star, 27, is believed to have reignited her romance with the Blackburn Rovers footballer, with claims surfacing suggesting she had been dating Bradley while appearing on Celebs Go Dating.

According to The Sun, Olivia 'pretended to be single' for the E4 reality show and had only taken part for a 'pay day'.

Sources told the publication: 'It's one of the worst kept secrets in showbiz. She's always been with [Bradley]... essentially she did it for a pay day.'

Bradley and Olivia reportedly split in April, earlier this year. She had dated the sports star prior to her appearance on Love Island, with the duo first giving their relationship a second shot, following her split from ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes - who she met on the ITV2 dating series.

Although, neither actually confirmed their split with Bradley penning a heartfelt tribute to Olivia via Instagram in May, branding her the 'most special person in my life'.

Olivia responded by liking the couple to 'Ross and Rachel' from friends, telling Bradley, she 'wouldn't change anything' about their romance and that she 'adores' him.

In recent months, Olivia has been seen liking former beau Bradley's Instagram posts and commenting on his pictures - sparking speculation the duo have been growing close once again.

Underneath one post Bradley shared revealing his new signing with Adidas Football at the beginning of November, Olivia commented: 'Nice work sh***er.' On another of Bradley clad in his football kit and sitting on the pitch, Olivia commented with a crown emoji, her 'King'.

It has also been suggested Bradley had joined Olivia on her recent break in Dubai - the duo enjoyed several getaways in the Middle Eastern resort together while they were dating.

A friend of Bradley's appeared to 'confirm' the reunion, as he noticed a tin of smokeless tobacco, known as 'sibes', sitting next to Olivia as she posed by the pool.

Suggesting they belonged to Bradley, the pal commented: 'Who’s Sibes am I seeing here? @bradleydack1 @ronnievint.'

Bradley, meanwhile, shared a video to his Instagram story of himself enjoying a 'film night', where ornaments of Olivia's initials could be seen underneath his television. He has his own initials 'B.D' along with a heart and Olivia's initials 'O.J.' - J being her middle name Jane.

In August, Olivia was pictured on a 'secret date' with Bradley, in images published by The Mirror, just weeks before Celebs Go Dating began airing on E4.

Depsite the claims, a source close to Olivia has told The Sun that she was single when filming for Celebs Go Dating.

They said any suggestion otherwise was 'ridiculous', before adding that there will always be 'feelings there' between Olivia and Bradley, due to the on/off nature of the pair's romance.

According to the paper, a spokesperson for Celebs Go Dating said: 'Olivia was honest about her on/off relationship with her ex and they were not in a relationship throughout filming.'

MailOnline have contacted a representative for Celebs Go Dating.

Olivia has a tattoo in tribute to Bradley, inking the number 23 - the number of his football shirt - onto her wrist while they were dating.

Speaking about the permanent statement, Olivia admitted it had been 'impulsive', but explained that she had chosen to get the tattoo, as Bradley had previously done the same to declare his love for her.

She said: 'Brad got my initials on his arm when we were together the first time around and I always said I’d get a tribute to him one day,' she shared. 'When we started seeing each other again I thought, "f**k it, I’ll get it done."

'I know it’s a bit impulsive, especially when I'm trying to take things slowly, but I wanted him to know how special he is to me.'

Olivia and Bradley had first reunited in the wake of her split from Love Island's Chris.

She was pictured getting close to Bradley during a night out, while still dating Chris, reportedly leaving the reality star 'furious and heartbroken'. Olivia was then caught FaceTiming the footballer after a night out in November, and even reportedly sent flirty messages to Bradley late at night on social media - leaving Chris 'gutted' and 'embarrassed'.

Fans recently saw Olivia on Celebs Go Dating, in her bid to find love after a string of failed romances. The show sees famous faces dating ordinary members of the public.

Olivia ruffled feathers on the show with her drunken antics during her dates and appeared to break one of Celebs Go Dating's golden rules, as she revealed her desires to date Diversity star Sam Craske before reportedly kissing Ibiza Weekender star Callum Izzard while filming for the series finale in Crete.