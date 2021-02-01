Olivia Newton-John Admits She Felt Anxious About Kissing John Travolta in 'Grease'

Olivia Newton-John felt "nervous" before her first on-screen kiss with John Travolta.



The 72-year-old actress locked lips with the actor in the iconic musical film 'Grease', and she still has vivid memories of the day they kissed for the first time.



She shared: "It was at the beach - actually the opening scene of the movie.



"It was a beautiful day. We were playing around in the water, and I don’t really remember exactly, but it was a very lovely day and an exciting moment because it was the start of the film, although everything was kind of out of order, but we did that. That was the first time we had kissed."



Olivia and her co-star barely knew each other when they first kissed.



And although they're now close friends, she admitted to feeling anxious about their smooch.

She told Us Weekly: "I was nervous of course.



"I remember just before that we were sitting on a rock and it’s actually in the movie that these waves broke over us. These rogue waves came in. And I can’t remember if that was before or after that because my hair was perfect. So maybe it was after that.



"But it was a very special day and it was really a nice way to get to know John a little bit because we hadn’t spent all that much time together. We had some rehearsal time and dance time and stuff, but this was our first acting day."



Despite her nervousness, Olivia still has fond memories of the day, describing it as "lovely" and "special".



The actress shared: "It was lovely. It was special. And I can’t remember exactly everything ‘cause it’s over 40 years ago."