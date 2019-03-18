Olly Murs Says he Had Therapy For His Anxiety

Olly Murs had a panic attack and forget the lyrics to his own song (Source:ollymurs / Instagram )

Olly Murs has revealed he sought therapy for anxiety after he suffered a panic attack when he forgot the lyrics to his own song.

The singer, 34, confessed he fell into a 'genuine panic' when he was standing on the stage of the Graham Norton Show ready to perform two years ago.

Speaking candidly to the Mirror about his battle with chronic anxiety, he said: 'My heart was pounding and I couldn't breathe.

'I'm standing behind the mic and I'm talking trying to calm myself down, thinking: "What's going on? I've never ever been like this". It was genuine panic.'

'I was looking at my mum and dad in the audience and trying to focus, despite the fact I'd just forgotten my lyrics. It was just a routine performance but I didn't know what was going on.'

But the singer, who has sold more than 18 million albums worldwide, said this wasn't the first time he had been paralysed by anxiety.

Olly said he had a similar experience when he was told he had been selected to be a coach on The Voice.

But after his second attack, he decided to seek support from a therapist. This helped him to uncover that his previous experience hosting the X Factor may have impacted him more than he thought.

Olly was heavily criticized when he made a faux-par on the show and accidentally announced a contestant was leaving before the public vote had been revealed.

The singer said that, with therapy, he was able to understand his anxiety may have stemmed from 'the idea of going on TV again' and making mistakes in the spotlight.

And Olly, who is gearing up to begin his All the Hits tour on May 1, is now encouraging men to speak out and seek help in regards to their own mental health.

The candid interview comes after Olly landed his first-ever voice acting role as Spike the Doberman in the upcoming Disney show 101 Dalmatian Street.

The presenter will guest star in a two-part special of the animated series this summer after it launches on March 18.

Speaking about his experience in a London recording studio, Olly said: '101 Dalmatian Street is an original animated series which is inspired by the movie and novel.

'It's really exciting to be a part of it and I'm playing a character called Spike.

'Spike is a Cornish Doberman who's a surfer dude - he's fun, he's cool and he gets a bit of a love interest with one of the other Dalmatians.

'I've always wanted to do a voice-over and I love acting, so for me this is amazing to be able to do for the first time.'

For confidential help and support with any form of emotional distress please contact Samaritans for free on 116 123.