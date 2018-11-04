Olly Murs Thinks Dating Apps Are 'Judgmental'

Murs is single and enjoying life but have been going on dates (Source: Featureflash Photo Agency - Shutterstock)

Olly Murs thinks dating apps are "judgemental".

The 34-year-old singer - who dated property manager Francesca Thomas for three years until 2015 - is currently single but is keen to meet someone "organically" as he doesn't want to make judgements simply based on people's looks.

He told Britain's OK! magazine: "I'm single and enjoying life, but I have been going on dates.

"I have tried a celebrity dating app but I found it really shallow and judgmental swiping for people, saying yes or no.

"That's not the kind of person I am so I didn't really enjoy it.

"I'd rather meet someone organically.

"But I think the one might have got stuck on a bus that hasn't stopped yet!"

Olly recently admitted he is worried he'll miss out on having a child because his career makes it so difficult to date.

He said: "I'd be scared to miss out on fatherhood and being a parent and having a family - I'd hate to miss out on that.

"If I can meet the right person it would be an incredible thing to do.

I'd like to think I'd be an incredible father and husband.

"The only reason why I don't go out on dates is because I am too worried about the paps and I don't like being pictured out drinking and partying.

"That's not fair why can't I go on a date with a girl? I feel I've got to be under pressure every time I go on a date - it's frustrating. "

The 'That Girl' hitmaker says he "just wants to meet a nice girl" but is concerned that some of his romantic interests may be put off is they see him going out with other women.

He said: "I just want to meet a nice girl, go for a drink and not be worried about the after effects.

"Three or four days later I might go on a date with someone else - because I am dating to see what's happening.

"Then it's a confusing situation. The girl I have already planned to see goes 'You were on a date last week' but that's what you do when you are dating! You are trying to figure out who is who, it's impossible."