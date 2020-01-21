OMG! Nicole Saba Announces Pregnancy With an Inappropriate Picture While 'They're Doing It'!

Lebanese actress Nicole Saba and her husband, actor Youssef Al-Khal, chose a bizarre way to announce a pregnancy leading to heavy criticism and prompting Saba to remove the image from her Instagram account.

The artist shared a picture of a lion and lioness mating and captioned it: "Oh yes we did it!!"

Nicole turned off commenting on the picture, but this did not stop the audience from spreading negative comments about her on other social media platforms, describing her pregnancy announcement as "sexual", eventually forcing her to remove the post.