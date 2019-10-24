One Wedding Isn't Enough! Nicki Minaj Wants a Huge Second Wedding

The 36-year-old rapper tied the knot with Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty this week in a private ceremony at her home, and she's now said to be discussing the idea of hosting a second, much larger wedding to celebrate with all her family and friends.







According to TMZ, Nicki and Kenneth rushed their wedding - which took place on Monday (21.10.19) - because their marriage license was due to expire at the end of this month, and decided it would be better to complete their nuptials rather than reapply for a new license.



However, the publication also reports the 'Anaconda' hitmaker is keen to have another wedding in the future, complete with a "huge party" for all her guests.



Meanwhile, Nicki was recently said to be "very happy" with her "low-key" celebration.



A source said: "Nicki wanted to keep her wedding low-key. She's become much more private over the last year, but she is very happy."



Nicki confirmed she had married Kenneth, 41, on Instagram this week, when she posted a short video of bride and groom baseball caps, and Mr and Mrs mugs.



Captioning the clip with a bride and groom emoji, Nicki - who was born Onika Tanya Maraj - wrote: "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19 (sic)"



The happy couple obtained their marriage license in July but have been waiting for a particular pastor to be free to officiate the ceremony - and Nicki revealed last Thursday (17.10.19) that the pair could marry "in the next seven days".



She said: "We've gotten our marriage license, but there's a particular pastor who I want to officiate and so she was just made available as of today.



"She told me she's available within the next week, so we could be married in the next seven days."